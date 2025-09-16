 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Loans For Students And Extended Repayment Under Student Credit Card Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Loans For Students And Extended Repayment Under Student Credit Card Scheme

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Loans For Students And Extended Repayment Under Student Credit Card Scheme

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that students passing Class 12 can now avail interest-free education loans under the Student Credit Card Scheme. The repayment tenure has been extended up to 10 years for higher loan amounts. The move aims to encourage more students to pursue higher education and ease financial burdens.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces interest-free loans and extended repayment for students under the Student Credit Card Scheme. | File Image

The Bihar government on Tuesday announced that interest-free loans will be provided to students who have passed the Class 12 board examinations under the Student Credit Card Scheme, aimed at supporting them in pursuing higher education. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the move is part of ongoing reforms under the state’s flagship Saat Nischay Yojana to make higher education more accessible.

In a post on X, he said, "I am delighted to announce that education loans under the Student Credit Card Scheme will now be completely interest-free for all applicants."

Under the existing scheme, students completing Class 12 could avail loans of up to ₹4 lakh at 4% interest for general applicants and 1% for women, differently-abled, and transgender applicants.

Nitish Kumar also highlighted revisions in repayment tenure "Previously, loans up to ₹2 lakh had to be repaid in 60 monthly instalments (5 years). Now, it can be repaid in up to 84 monthly instalments (7 years). Loans above ₹2 lakh, earlier repayable in 84 months, can now be extended to 120 monthly instalments (10 years)."

FPJ Shorts
Mother Dairy Reduces Milk Price By ₹2/Litre, Ghee, Paneer & Ice Cream Also Get Cheaper
Mother Dairy Reduces Milk Price By ₹2/Litre, Ghee, Paneer & Ice Cream Also Get Cheaper
Shocking Video: 10 Labourers Feared Dead After Truck Overturns In Swollen Tons River Amid Heavy Rains In Dehradun
Shocking Video: 10 Labourers Feared Dead After Truck Overturns In Swollen Tons River Amid Heavy Rains In Dehradun
Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600 Crore For Free Reimbursement Arrears
Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600 Crore For Free Reimbursement Arrears
Finance Ministry Releases FAQs To Clarify Tax Rate Cuts Under GST 2.0 Reforms
Finance Ministry Releases FAQs To Clarify Tax Rate Cuts Under GST 2.0 Reforms
Read Also
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹4 Lakh For Kin Of 3 Dead In Lightning Strike
article-image

The Chief Minister emphasised that the broader goal of the initiative is to ensure that as many students in the state can pursue higher education. He added that these reforms will boost students’ morale and encourage them to study with greater enthusiasm and dedication, helping shape not only their future but also the future of the state and the nation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600...

Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Loans For Students And Extended Repayment Under...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Loans For Students And Extended Repayment Under...

Uttarakhand: 200 Students Rescued From Waterlogged Institute In Dehradun; Videos Surface

Uttarakhand: 200 Students Rescued From Waterlogged Institute In Dehradun; Videos Surface

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: Deadline For ODL And Online Courses Extended Till September 30;...

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: Deadline For ODL And Online Courses Extended Till September 30;...

Odisha: Manhunt Underway For 4th Accused After 19-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Beach In...

Odisha: Manhunt Underway For 4th Accused After 19-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Beach In...