 Uttarakhand: 200 Students Rescued From Waterlogged Institute In Dehradun; Videos Surface
After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Uttarakhand: 200 Students Rescued From Waterlogged Institute In Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Disaster Response personnel on Tuesday rescued a total of 100 students who were stranded after the Devbhoomi Institute campus located in Paunda area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand got waterlogged following heavy overnight rains.

Damage to roads, houses and other infrastructure were reported from several places of the state in the downpour.

"The team reached the spot and conducted a quick rescue operation. Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely and took them to a safe place," the SDRF said.

Uttarakhand CM Conducts An On-Site Inspection Of Affected Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted an on-site inspection of affected areas, including Sahastradhara, Raipur, and other localities in Dehradun that were impacted by the heavy rain.

The Chief Minister also inspected Kesarwala, Maldevta area, where a 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun district.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Statement

Addressing reporters, Dhami said, "There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. The water level of rivers has increased. All our departments are working on a war footing. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details. They assured us that all possible help will be provided. We are working to help the people affected in this disaster..."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that he is constantly in touch with the local administration and is personally monitoring the situation.

Torrential rains have lashed Dehradun since early hours today, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

The shops and hotels on Sahastradhara Road were severely damaged due to floods triggered by heavy rains. Debris came into the main market and caused damage to hotels and shops.

