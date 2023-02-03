Pune: MPSC students' protest pitching for new pattern withdrawn after Chandrakant Patil’s intervention |

Pune: After the State Government declared to conduct the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination with a new pattern in 2025, a clear division was seen among the MPSC students.

To protest against the State’s decision to conduct the examination with a new pattern in 2025, a section of students staged a protest in Alka Talkies chowk in Pune on Friday. However, the protest was withdrawn after district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil assured to look into the matter.

The students who were protesting said that they have been preparing with a new pattern thinking that the examination with the new pattern will be held in 2023, however, with the announcement from Shinde and Fadnavis, there was unrest among the section of the MPSC aspirants. | FPJ

Patil, according to the students, has called a meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai and will look into the matter. He also assured that till the meeting the government will not issue a notification regarding the new pattern examination to be held in 2025. Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra FAdnavis said that the MPSC examinations with the new pattern will be held from 2025.

MPSC Mahesh Bade said, “I feel that the issue must be resolved as early as possible as it will benefit the government as well as the students.”

This created a divide among the MPSC students as few were in support of the new pattern while the other few were of an old pattern.

