Watch: MPSC aspirants stage protest in Pune against new exam pattern

In June 2022, the MPSC, through which the state government employees are recruited, announced that it would switch to descriptive pattern examinations from the current objective type.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Similar protests were also held in Kolhapur, Nagpur and Aurangabad. | twitter/@MaheshBhong17
Pune: A section of students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations is demanding that the new descriptive pattern of question papers be implemented from 2025 instead of this year.

Several MPSC aspirants staged a protest here to press the demand on Friday. Similar protests were also held in Kolhapur, Nagpur and Aurangabad.

"Our demand is that the descriptive pattern be implemented from 2025 instead of 2023 because students will need some time to prepare for the new syllabus," said one of the protesting students on Friday.

In July 2022, the MPSC had claimed that some `self-proclaimed' student organizations and coaching institutes were driving a campaign to pressurize the commission to implement the new syllabus from 2025 instead of 2023.

