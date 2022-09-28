MPSC 2023: Maharashtra government releases provisional timetable

MPSC 2023 tentative timetable |

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the tentative timetable for MPSC exam 2023. MPSC exam is conducted annually to provide jobs to the candidates in the state government. Every year, several students prepare and appear for the exam.

According to the timetable released, the main exam will be held on 5 days. On September 30, 2023, the essay writing paper would be conducted. On October 1, papers for English and Marathi language will be held. General Studies paper 1 and 2 will be conducted on October 7 followed by General Studies paper 3 and 4 on October 8. The papers 1 and 2 for optional subjects will be held on October 9.

महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत सन 2023 या वर्षात आयोजित परीक्षांचे अंदाजित वेळापत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिध्द करण्यात आले आहे.https://t.co/lhmVQhZwry — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) September 28, 2022

Read Also Candidates may reschedule MPSC if exams clash says Maharashtra govt

The results will be declared in January 2024. In addition to this, an advertisement for 10 positions under the Non-Gazetted Group B and Group C Services Joint Prelim Examination 2023 will also be released. The exam will take place on April 30.

For detailed information, aspirants can visit the official website- mpsc.gov.in