Candidates may reschedule MPSC if exams clash says Maharashtra govt

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
According to Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, candidates for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), B.Ed, and Bachelor of Hotel Management exams have the option of switching exam batches if their exam dates conflict.

“Students appearing for MPSC exams along with B.Ed and BHMCT exams can write an email to administrators of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the change of batch if dates are overlapping.

The MPSC aspirants would get their batch changed,” the Higher and Technical Education Minister told the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

