Pune shocker: MPSC aspirant dies by suicide; leaves a note

Pune: An aspirant for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) reportedly died by suicide after hanging himself. The 30-year-old, who originally hails from the Jalna district, came to Pune to prepare for MPSC. The aspirant was staying with his friends in the city since January 2021, while readying himself for the government exam.

The incident came to light when the individual was found hanging in his room. The police also found a note on him in which he stated that disappointment with himself led him to take this decision and no one can be blamed for the same. Vishrambaug police station has taken note of the incident.

