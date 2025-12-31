MAH BEd CET 2026 Registration Likely To Begin On January 1; Apply At cetcell.mahacet.org

Canva

MAH BEd CET 2026 Registration: The MAH BEd CET registration procedure is anticipated to begin on January 1, 2026, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Additionally, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared that students must register for the CET exam with both an APAAR ID and Aadhaar identification.

The CET unit is working hard to finish the admissions process quickly and administer the CET tests on schedule. As a result, registration for the CET exams, which are required for entrance to professional courses, will start on January 1st.

MAH BEd CET 2026 Registration: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link for MAH BEd CET Registration

Step 3: Select “New Registration” and enter basic details such as name, email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Log in using the credentials sent to your registered email/mobile

Step 5: Fill in the MAH BEd CET application form with personal, academic and contact details

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the application fee through online mode (debit card, credit card or net banking)

Step 8: Submit the application form after verifying all details

Step 9: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

MAH BEd CET 2026 Registration: Required documents

Scanned copy of recent passport-size photograph

Scanned copy of candidate’s signature

Aadhaar card details

APAAR ID

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets/certificates

Graduation details and mark sheets

Residence certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Payment details for the application fee

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.