 President Murmu Urges Students To Contribute To Nation-Building, Calls Education Foundation Of Development
During her visit to Nainital, President Droupadi Murmu urged students at Kumaun University’s convocation to contribute to nation-building and lifelong learning. Emphasizing that education should instill values, character, and humility, she praised Uttarakhand’s progress and called for development that preserves nature and strengthens democratic ideals.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | X @DDNewslive

Nainital: Highlighting the nation's strides on the economic front, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called upon students to join nation-building and use their knowledge to create an egalitarian society.

Addressing the 20th convocation of Kumaun University in Nainital, the President said, "The convocation might be seen as the culmination of formal education, but all students should keep alive the urge to learn throughout their life."

Education inspires students to serve the nation and society with humility, the President said.

President Murmu said education is the foundation of a country's development, and the education system should not only develop skills and moral values but also strengthen the students' character.

On Monday, the President graced a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan, Nainital.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that just as the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a symbol of the Republic in independent India, Raj Bhavans are a symbol of the democratic system in the states.

In this way, after the formation of the state of Uttarakhand, this building has become a part of Uttarakhand's progress, she said.

The President said that in a parliamentary system, the Governor is the constitutional head of the state's governance system.

The Constitution makers determined the Governor's powers and duties after much deliberation. The people of the state view the Raj Bhavans as a revered place. Therefore, all members of the Governor's team are expected to embody the ideals of simplicity, humility, morality, and sensitivity.

The President also praised Uttarakhand's continuous progress and prosperity. She expressed confidence that Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and his team will continue to provide invaluable inspiration to the residents of Uttarakhand, and the state will continue to progress.

President Murmu addressed the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the formation of the state.

She said the state should move forward on the path of development while preserving nature's gifts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

