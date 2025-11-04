 TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket Released For Paper I And II At trb.tn.gov.in; Exam To Be Held On November 15 & 16
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will conduct the TNTET 2025 in offline OMR mode. Paper I for Classes I–V is on November 15, while Paper II for Classes VI–VIII will be held on November 16, 2025.

Tuesday, November 04, 2025
TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket: The hall ticket for candidates taking the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper I and Paper II in 2025 has been made available by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). The official website, trb.tn.gov.in, allows candidates who have successfully registered for the exam to download their admission cards.

The official announcement states that starting on November 3, 2025, candidates must access and download their hall pass using their User ID and Password. All applicants must bring their printed hall pass to the exam location; access will not be allowed without it.

Additionally, the Board has made it clear that the information applicants submit on their online application will be considered final. Under no circumstances will requests to modify the examination location or application details be accepted.

TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket: Important details

Exam Name: Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025

Mode of Exam: OMR-based offline mode

Paper I (for Classes I to V): November 15, 2025

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII): November 16, 2025

TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Go to trb.tn.gov.in, the Teachers Recruitment Board's official website.

Step 2: Select the "TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket for Paper I and Paper II" link from the homepage.

Step 3: The login page will be shown to you.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary boxes with your password and User ID.

Step 5: To view your hall pass, click the "Login" option.

Step 6: Download the hall pass, print it out clearly, and bring it to the testing location for future reference.

TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket: Details mentioned on Hall Ticket

- Candidate’s name

- Roll Number

- Exam date and time

- Course name

- Date of birth

- Exam centre address

- Candidate’s photograph and signature

It is recommended that candidates carefully read all of the instructions written on the hall ticket regarding the exam's time, location, and allowable materials. Candidates should frequently check the Teachers Recruitment Board's official website for any updates.

