Tamil Nadu Board Releases 2026 SSLC And Plus Two Exam Dates; Class 10 From March 11, Class 12 From March 2

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Time Tables 2026 | Image: Canva

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Time Tables 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu, has declared on Tuesday the timetable for 2026 public examinations of both the SSLC, class 10 and Plus Two, class 12 students. Candidates can check the details at dge.tn.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Class 12 board exams will be conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026, and Class 10 exams are scheduled from March 11, 2026, to April 6, 2026. All exams will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The students will get 10 minutes (10 am–10:10 am) for reading the question paper, followed by a five-minute time for verification, and then the writing session will begin at 10:15 am.

Practical examinations will be conducted from February 9 to 14 for Class 12, February 16 to 21 for Class 11 arrear students, and February 23 to 28, 2026, for Class 10. The tentative result dates are May 8, 2026, for Class 12 and May 20, 2026, for both Class 11 arrear and Class 10 students.

The early release of the timetable is expected to help students plan their preparation strategy well in advance for the coming board examinations of 2026.

Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Exam Schedule 2026

March 11 (Wednesday): Tamil / Other Language

March 16 (Monday): English

March 25 (Wednesday): Mathematics

March 30 (Monday): Science

April 2 (Thursday): Social Science

April 6 (Monday): Optional Language

Tamil Nadu Plus Two (Class 12) Exam Schedule 2026

March 2 (Monday): Tamil / Other Language

March 5 (Thursday): English

March 9 (Monday): Chemistry / Accountancy / Geography

March 13 (Friday): Physics / Economics / Employability Skills

March 17 (Tuesday): Mathematics / Zoology / Commerce / Biology / History & other vocational subjects

March 23 (Monday): Business Mathematics / Computer Science / Computer Applications & other technical subjects

March 26 (Thursday): Bio-Chemistry / Home Science / Political Science / Statistics & related papers