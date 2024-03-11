 Parents Of Deceased IIT Delhi Student Seek Meeting With Director, Express Concerns Over Investigation
Parents Of Deceased IIT Delhi Student Seek Meeting With Director, Express Concerns Over Investigation

Parents of deceased IIT Delhi student Varad Nerkar, who allegedly died by suicide have expressed concerns over the course of investigation, seeking a meeting with the IIT Delhi Director.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Varad Nerkar's parents request an in-person meeting with the IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee. | IIT Delhi

The parents of Varad Nerkar, a second-year M.Tech student in Polymer Science at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), have sought a face-to-face meeting with Professor Rangan Banerjee, the Director of IIT Delhi.

Expressing their concerns, the victim's parents, Sanjay Nerkar (victim's father) and Bharti Nerkar (victim's mother), have conveyed their sentiments in a series of letters dated March 3rd and March 6th, 2024, addressed to the Director of IIT Delhi.

On March 7, 2024, the parents received a response from the Office of the Registrar at IIT Delhi, offering condolences for Varad's untimely passing and pledging cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

"We understand your feelings. We expect a fair investigation by the police and we are committed to provide all possible help in this matter," stated the letter from the Registrar's Office, IIT Delhi.

In another letter sent to Banerjee on March 11, 2024, the parents expressed their dissatisfaction and concern regarding the progress of the investigation thus far.

"We are disappointed that despite repeated appeals from our side, you are not conducting an independent and external investigation into the suicide death of our son Varad to investigate possible violations of the internal rules, regulations and protocols of IIT Delhi , where the police have no direct involvement," the letter to the IIT Delhi Director read.

Seeking an appointment with the Director of IIT Delhi, the parents urged, "We request you to please give us an early appointment so that we can discuss further."

Further updates on this case are awaited.

