IIT Delhi MTech Student Found Dead, Close Friend Reveals Academic Pressure On Victim

Representative Image

Amid multiple student suicides plaguing IITs across the country, an MTech student allegedly committed suicide in IIT Delhi. The student was found hanging in his room (no 757) in the Dronagiri Hostel on Thursday night by the police.

The victim has been identified as Varad Sanjay Nerkar (24), a native of Nashik, Maharashtra, according to a statement by the IIT Delhi’s Dean of Student Affairs.

His family is expected to arrive from Nashik today.

"We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. The police are currently conducting an investigation," stated an official from IIT Delhi to The Free Press Journal (FPJ). The reason for his death remains unknown.

“Nerkar's family members called him on Thursday night. When he did not answer the phone, the family members asked his hostel mates to check on him," PTI quoted a police officer.

One of his fellow students at IIT Delhi shared with the FPJ on the condition of anonymity that Nerkar had been feeling pressurised regarding his research project.

"He was worried that any extension of the semester might jeopardise the job offer he had received," the student said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

A close friend of Nerkar, who also didn’t want to be named, said, ”He was an exceptional student but he would sometimes panic about his research work. He was an overthinker but he was so talented and hardworking.”

Recalling their last interaction, Nerkar’s junior from the University Institute of Chemical Technology in Jalgaon, where the victim completed his BTech, expressed disbelief at the tragic turn of events.

"I spoke to him a few months ago, and he seemed content and enthusiastic about his research work at IIT Delhi," he said.

Nerkar, as indicated by his mark sheet, possessed an impressive 8.88 CGPA.