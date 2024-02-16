 Tragic: IIT Delhi Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide
Tragic: IIT Delhi Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide

The student's family members have been informed and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Pixabay

New Delhi: In a suspected case of suicide, an M.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Friday. The matter came to light after the family of the student, Sanjay Nerkar (24), asked his hostel mates to check on him as he was not answering his phone, they said.

Nerkar was a native of Nashik

Nerkar (24) stayed in room number 757 at Dronacharya Hostel. He was a native of Nashik, Maharashtra, a police official said. "Nerkar's family members called him on Thursday night. When he did not answer the phone, the family members asked his hostel mates to check on him," a police officer said.

When the other students went to his room, they found it locked from inside. They informed the hostel guard, who broke open the door. Nerkar's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the room, the officer said. The student's family members have been informed and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, police said. 

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

