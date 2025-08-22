Odisha Special OTET Exam Deferred Again After July Paper Leak, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

The Special Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET), scheduled to be held on August 31, has been deferred again due to some unavoidable circumstances | File Pic

Bhubaneswar: The Special Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET), scheduled to be held on August 31, has been deferred again due to some unavoidable circumstances, officials said on Thursday.

In a notification, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), which organises the exam, said, "It is for information of all concerned that Special OTET-2025 (Paper-I & Paper-II) scheduled to be held on August 31, 2025 is hereby deferred due to some unavoidable circumstances and will be held shortly." Earlier, the written examination for special OTET-2025 was scheduled for July 20.

However, the test was postponed after a handwritten question paper with answers of the test, which were the actual replica of question sets prepared by BSE, went viral on Facebook and other social media platforms on July 19.

The CID-Crime Branch of Odisha Police, which is investigating the case, has arrested eight people including BSE vice-president for their alleged involvement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)