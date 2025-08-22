Indian Students Win Two Gold Medals At International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics 2025 |

Mumbai: Indian students Akshat Srivastava and Banibrata Majee took home gold medals from the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, which took place in Mumbai from August 11–21. Banibrata and Akshat represented India in the astronomy and astrophysics competition, which had 300 competitors. India won four golds and one silver at the Olympiad, with two of the gold medals secured by Narayana students.

"Their achievement at IOAA 2025 is a proud moment for both Narayana and the country,” said Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions. The International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), International Biology Olympiad (IBO), International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), and other Olympiads have seen a large number of pupils perform thanks to this approach over the years.

Participants in the academic competition known as the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) are evaluated on their theoretical understanding, data analytic abilities, and observational skills.

Banibrata, who had achieved All India Rank 1 in JEE Main 2025, has demonstrated his intellectual prowess once more. Banibrata and Akshat's accomplishments are a testament to their dedication as well as the academic guidance and assistance they received at Narayana.

"This double gold victory is a reflection of the talent, determination, and work of our students," continued Ms. Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions.