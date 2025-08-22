 Indian Students Win Two Gold Medals At International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Students Win Two Gold Medals At International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics 2025

Indian Students Win Two Gold Medals At International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics 2025

Indian students Banibrata Majee and Akshat Srivastava won gold medals at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025 in Mumbai. India finished with four golds and one silver overall.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Indian Students Win Two Gold Medals At International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics 2025 |

Mumbai: Indian students Akshat Srivastava and Banibrata Majee took home gold medals from the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, which took place in Mumbai from August 11–21. Banibrata and Akshat represented India in the astronomy and astrophysics competition, which had 300 competitors. India won four golds and one silver at the Olympiad, with two of the gold medals secured by Narayana students.

"Their achievement at IOAA 2025 is a proud moment for both Narayana and the country,” said Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions. The International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), International Biology Olympiad (IBO), International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), and other Olympiads have seen a large number of pupils perform thanks to this approach over the years.

Participants in the academic competition known as the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) are evaluated on their theoretical understanding, data analytic abilities, and observational skills.

Read Also
18th International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics Begins Today In Mumbai
article-image

Banibrata, who had achieved All India Rank 1 in JEE Main 2025, has demonstrated his intellectual prowess once more. Banibrata and Akshat's accomplishments are a testament to their dedication as well as the academic guidance and assistance they received at Narayana.

FPJ Shorts
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum

"This double gold victory is a reflection of the talent, determination, and work of our students," continued Ms. Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get...

WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get...

Pune’s Indo-Korean Center Officially Recognised As TOPIK Test Centre, Boosting Korean Language...

Pune’s Indo-Korean Center Officially Recognised As TOPIK Test Centre, Boosting Korean Language...

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 1 Seat Resignation Deadline To August 25

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 1 Seat Resignation Deadline To August 25

CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces 40,000 New Teaching Posts, Regularisation Of Ad Hoc Teachers In...

CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces 40,000 New Teaching Posts, Regularisation Of Ad Hoc Teachers In...

Indian Navy INCET 2025 Admit Card Issued; Check Examination Fees Here

Indian Navy INCET 2025 Admit Card Issued; Check Examination Fees Here