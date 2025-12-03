Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival In Nanded To See 3,307 Athletes From 24 Varsities

Nanded: The 27th edition of Maharashtra State Inter-University Sports Festival will be organised by Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, from December 4 to 8, said officials on Wednesday.
A total of 3,307 athletes from 24 universities will participate in the sports festival, sponsored by the Office of the Governor, they said.
The contests during the five-day event will be streamed through the "Bharat Portal", they said. Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan will inaugurate the sports festival, they added.
