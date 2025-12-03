 CBSE Opens Registration For Various Vacancies Across Group A, B & C Posts; Know Exam Pattern & Selection Process
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened online registration for CBSE Recruitment 2026, announcing 124 vacancies across Group A, B and C non-teaching posts. Applications and fee payments can be submitted until December 22. The Tier-1 exam will follow a +3/–1 marking scheme, with strict shortlisting criteria for Tier-2 and final selection.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Recruitment 2026 | Image: Canva

CBSE Recruitment 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online application process for its 2026 recruitment drive, inviting candidates to apply for 124 Group A, B, and C non-teaching posts. The registration window, which opened on December 2, will close on December 22 at 11:59 pm, including fee payment.

The vacancies include key administrative and support roles such as Assistant Secretary, Assistant Director, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant.

Exam Pattern & Selection Process

As per the notification, the Tier-1 exam will follow a strict marking scheme: +3 marks for each correct answer and –1 mark for every incorrect response. Multiple responses for a single question will be treated as wrong. Candidates must carry a printed admit card and a matching passport-size photograph for entry to the exam centre.

The Board has also outlined the shortlisting criteria for Tier-2. OBC and EWS candidates will receive a 5% relaxation on cut-off marks, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates will get a 10% relaxation. However, no applicant scoring below 30% marks in either Tier-1 or Tier-2 will be considered for final selection.

With the recruitment window now open, aspirants are urged to complete their applications within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

article-image

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Secretary: 8 vacancies

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Academics): 12 vacancies

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Training): 8 vacancies

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Skill Education): 7 vacancies

Accounts Officer: 2 vacancies

Superintendent: 27 vacancies

Junior Translation Officer: 9 vacancies

Junior Accountant: 16 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 35 vacancies

Total Vacancies: 124

