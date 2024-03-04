Parents of IIT Delhi Student File Complaint Over Son's Death

Representative Image

The parents of Varad Sanjay Nerkar, a second-year M.Tech student in Polymer Science at IIT Delhi, have filed a complaint regarding their son's death. Varad was found dead in his hostel room after reportedly committing suicide. In a letter addressed to the authorities, Bharti Sanjay Nerkar (Victim’s mother) and Sanjay Kashinath Nerkar (Victim’s father) expressed their anguish and demanded strict action against those they hold responsible.

Allegations of academic stress and mental health challenges

According to the complaint letter, Varad's parents alleged that their son faced immense mental stress due to his academic pursuits, particularly related to his project work under his guides, Harpal Singh and Jakeup, along with a PhD student named Anis. They claim that Varad was subjected to verbal abuse and neglect by his guides, which contributed to his deteriorating mental health.

The letter outlines Varad's academic journey, highlighting his achievements and dedication to his studies since childhood. It describes how Varad excelled academically and secured admission to IIT Delhi, aiming to fulfill his aspirations and make his family proud.

Despite Varad's achievements, his parents asserted that the negligence and mistreatment he faced at IIT Delhi led to his tragic demise. They call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Varad's death and demand strict action against those responsible for their son's suffering.

Protests among students at IIT Delhi

Varad’s death had sparked outrage among students at IIT Delhi, with 27 students from the Polymer Science department staging a fast on campus to demand justice for Varad. The administration has been urged to address the mental health concerns of students and ensure a supportive academic environment.

In response to the students' demands, the administration had rescheduled mid-semester examinations to be held from February 21st to 24th, with proposed counseling sessions to follow from February 26th to 29th. This unprecedented closure of IIT Delhi reflects the gravity of the situation and the urgent need to address mental health issues among students.

More details on the case are awaited.