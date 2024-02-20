Suicide Leads IIT Delhi to Postpone Mid-Semester Exams

IIT Delhi | IIT Delhi official website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has made the decision to postpone its mid-semester examinations after the recent suicide of MTech student Varad Sanjay Nerkar. Originally slated to take place from February 21 to 24, the exams will now be held between February 26 and 29.

Decision amidst emotional turmoil

In an email addressed to the student body on Tuesday, the administration expressed profound sorrow over Nerkar's tragic passing. The email stated, "Varad Sanjay Nerkar’s suicide has left all of us in deep anguish. This trauma has particularly affected students preparing for their mid-semester exams… In this light, based on discussions with all the student representatives and with their consensus today, the mid-semester exams scheduled from Wednesday (February 21) to Saturday are rescheduled to Monday (26th) to Thursday."

Prioritizing student well-being

Acknowledging the need for collective mourning and support, the administration further added, "No classes or labs should be planned for the rest of this week," as per media reports.

This decision comes in response to the emotional toll the incident has taken on the student community. By postponing the examinations, IIT Delhi aims to provide students with the necessary time and space to process their emotions and focus on their well-being.

The university administration has assured students that appropriate measures will be taken to support those affected by this tragic event.