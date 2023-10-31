Old Clip Of Harvard Students Walking Out Of Israel Diplomat's Speech Goes Viral Amid War | Facebook

A video is going viral on social media platforms in which students are walking out in protest after an Israeli ambassador delivered a speech at Harvard law school. In the video it could be seen that students walked out during the speech by Israeli ambassador, Dani Dayan, on the Legal Strategy of Israeli Settlements.

The students while silently leaving the room are holding placards which reads, "Settlements are a war crime".

Sharing a video on Instagram, a Pro Palestine supporter writes, "Israel's counsel general was giving a speech at Harvard Law School and didn't expect to meet with such an embarrassing scene."

Video is from 2019

The FPJ team did some research and found out that the video is of the year 2019.

According to a post on X, (formerly Twitter), Hamzah Raza had shared the same video in 2019. In the post he writes, "100+ students at @Harvard_Law walk out on a talk hosting extremist settler leader, and current Consulate General of Israel in New York, Dani Dayon."

"Dani Dayon was left to speak to an almost empty room," added Hamzah.

100+ students at @Harvard_Law walk out on a talk hosting extremist settler leader, and current Consulate General of Israel in New York, Dani Dayon.



Dayon was left to speak to an almost empty room. pic.twitter.com/ZHx6tGkxnZ — Hamzah Raza (@raza_hamzah) November 13, 2019

After the lecture, calling protesters a bunch of losers, Dayon in a tweet retreats, "Why are they so pleased with themselves? A bunch of losers who tremble in fear of the university's disciplinary committee. So instead of confronting me - they quietly left the hall and let me speak freely. I was filled with optimism."

בדרכי חזרה לניו יורק אני חושב ממה הם כל כך מרוצים מעצמם? חבורת לוזרים שרועדים מפחד מוועדת משמעת של האוניברסיטה. אז במקום להתעמת איתי - נטשו בשקט את האולם ונתנו לי לדבר חופשי. מילאו אותי אופטימיות. מי שמפחד לא מאמין. https://t.co/bJRjXqFdIn — דני דיין (@dandayan) November 13, 2019

Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee also posted the same on Facebook

The Pro-Palestine group at Harvard in a Facebook post said that over 100 students from across the Harvard staged a silent protest at a Harvard Law School Lecture by the Israeli Consulate General in New York.

The statement by group reads, "Today’s silent protest comes on the heels of the most recent violent Israeli assault on Gaza. The death toll is reported to have surged to 26 Palestinians since early Tuesday, including 3 children and over 80 injured."

Gaza–Israel clashes in November 2019

From November 12 to 14, 2019 clashes broke out between Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following the death of a senior PIJ commander in Gaza allegedly by the IDF.

As per the reports, PIJ responded with rocket fire into Israel, including long-range rockets fired towards Tel Aviv, leading to several civilians being wounded.

In response to the rocket fire, Israel carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several militants as well as civilians. A ceasefire went into effect after 48 hours of clashes.

