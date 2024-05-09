Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage For GSEB Science, General Stream; Re-evaluation Process | IStock images

The 2024 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC results have been released. This year, 91.93% of students in the general stream and 82.45% of students in the science stream passed overall.

Today, May 9, 2024, the Gujarat Board Class 12 results for the Science and General streams were released. On the GSEB website, gseb.org, all candidates who took part in the Class 12 board examination can view the results.

How to check result via WhatsApp?

Students can obtain their grades over WhatsApp as well. They must use the app to email their seat numbers to 6357300971 in order to accomplish this.

Exams for class 12 were administered by the Gujarat Board for all streams, including general and science, from March 11 to March 26.



How to apply for re-evaluation?



Students can request a revaluation or double check of their answer sheets from GSEB if they are unhappy with their grades. The goal of this procedure is to ensure that all responses are evaluated precisely and that the final score is computed appropriately. In order to apply for re-evaluation, students will be required to pay a nominal fee and submit a form by the deadline.



Notably, students can choose to retake an exam in order to salvage their academic year if they fail one or more topics.

Previous Year Statistics

The Gujarat Board Class 12 Science stream's overall pass rate in 2023 was 65.58 percent. With a passing rate of 67.18%, Gujarati medium students have not fared as well as English medium pupils. Last year's HSC Science stream exams were passed by 65.32 percent of Gujarati medium students.