 Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage For GSEB Science, General Stream; Re-evaluation Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage For GSEB Science, General Stream; Re-evaluation Process

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage For GSEB Science, General Stream; Re-evaluation Process

Today, May 9, 2024, the Gujarat Board Class 12 results for the Science and General streams were released.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage For GSEB Science, General Stream; Re-evaluation Process | IStock images

The 2024 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC results have been released. This year, 91.93% of students in the general stream and 82.45% of students in the science stream passed overall.

Today, May 9, 2024, the Gujarat Board Class 12 results for the Science and General streams were released. On the GSEB website, gseb.org, all candidates who took part in the Class 12 board examination can view the results.

How to check result via WhatsApp?

Students can obtain their grades over WhatsApp as well. They must use the app to email their seat numbers to 6357300971 in order to accomplish this.

Read Also
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: GSEB Declares Result For Science, General Stream
article-image

Exams for class 12 were administered by the Gujarat Board for all streams, including general and science, from March 11 to March 26.

How to apply for re-evaluation?

Students can request a revaluation or double check of their answer sheets from GSEB if they are unhappy with their grades. The goal of this procedure is to ensure that all responses are evaluated precisely and that the final score is computed appropriately. In order to apply for re-evaluation, students will be required to pay a nominal fee and submit a form by the deadline.

Notably, students can choose to retake an exam in order to salvage their academic year if they fail one or more topics.

Previous Year Statistics

The Gujarat Board Class 12 Science stream's overall pass rate in 2023 was 65.58 percent. With a passing rate of 67.18%, Gujarati medium students have not fared as well as English medium pupils. Last year's HSC Science stream exams were passed by 65.32 percent of Gujarati medium students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage For GSEB Science, General Stream; Re-evaluation...

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage For GSEB Science, General Stream; Re-evaluation...

Assam Board Class 12 Results OUT: Check AHSEC HSC Pass Percentage; Education Minister Congratulates...

Assam Board Class 12 Results OUT: Check AHSEC HSC Pass Percentage; Education Minister Congratulates...

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: GSEB Declares Result For Science, General Stream

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: GSEB Declares Result For Science, General Stream

Assam Class 12 Board Exam: AHSEC HS Result OUT; Check Here

Assam Class 12 Board Exam: AHSEC HS Result OUT; Check Here

NIFT 2024 Results OUT; Know How To Check Results, Tie Breaking Policy And More

NIFT 2024 Results OUT; Know How To Check Results, Tie Breaking Policy And More