'They Want Us Dead': Jewish Student Breaks Down At University of Washington After Free Palestine Rally On-Campus

A student at the University of Washington breaks down after Pro Hamas rallies were carried out in the campus. The video going viral on on X, (formerly Twitter) is being shared by netizens. In the video the student who as per reports is believed to be Jewish breaks down in front of a professor and says, "They want our people dead, they want us killed," "How are you allowing this?" she adds. Meanwhile in her background Pro Palestine or Free Palestine rally is marching.

The pro-Palestine demonstration took place in campus on Thursday, According to the Fox 13 news. Hundreds of Palestine supporters gathered at UW’s Red Square for a "Day of Resistance."

A former international relations student of PhD, Hayim Katsman was killed in an attack by Hamas in Israel. The 32-year-old academic from Seattle who was hiding in a kibbutz closet when terrorists burst in.

Hayim Katsman, who received his PhD from the University of Washington’s Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies in 2021, was living in Holit, a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip border, as he worked on research, the Seattle Times reported

Students faced each other at Columbia University

According to the Reuters, at Columbia University, two groups of hundreds of students tensely faced each other in dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations on Thursday. Following which the university officials blocked public access to the New York City campus as a safety measure.

Supporters of Palestinians, many of whom wore face masks to hide their identities, held signs in a grassy area near a library that read "Free Palestine" and "To Exist is to Resist." About 100 feet (30 meters) away, students backing Israel silently held up posters with the faces of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas.

