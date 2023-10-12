Operation Ajay To Bring Back 1000 Indian Students From Israel Palestine

File/ Representative Image |

The first flight, carrying Indians stranded in the ongoing conflict between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants, will depart from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport tonight. The flight is expected to leave Ben Gurion Airport at roughly 9 p.m. today (11:30 p.m. IST).

The Indian Embassy in Israel stated that the first batch of registered Indian people for the special flight had been registered.

On Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Ajay' to repatriate its residents after a series of grueling attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants raised tensions in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the launch of "Operation Ajay" in a post on X on Wednesday night. "Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return," he said.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," he added.

About 18,000 Indians including 1000 students are currently residing in Israel.

Israel's Consulate General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Operation Ajay.

"I congratulate PM Modi for launching Operation Ajay to bring Indian citizens back from Israel. There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1,000 Indian students whom we love very much," he said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

Shoshani also mentioned that the Israeli government is doing its best to assist the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay.

Israel's military on Thursday said it conducted a "large-scale strike" in Gaza overnight, targeting an elite Hamas unit that led the deadly weekend attacks as the US Secretary of State headed to the region to show solidarity with Israel and meet Arab leaders including Palestinians.

Israel says death toll now stands at 1,200, with at least 220 of those Israeli soldiers, more than 2,700 people had been injured and scores taken hostage. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with around 5,600 wounded, Palestinian media reported before the latest air strikes, citing Gaza's health ministry

