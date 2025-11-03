 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam city intimation slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their allotted exam city, date, and shift details, while the admit card will be issued region-wise a few days before the exam.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 | Official Website

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CHSL Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2025 today, November 3, as per the media reports. Candidates appearing for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination can now check their allotted exam city, shift timings, and date by logging into the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC will start the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12, 2025, onwards. The city slip provided allows the candidates to have an idea about the location and shift of the exam centre so that they can sort out their travel means beforehand. Earlier, the Commission had opened the slot selection window for candidates to choose their preferred exam date and city.

Admit Cards to Be Released Region-Wise Soon

While the city slip only mentions the exam city and schedule, details like exam venue address, reporting time, and roll number will be printed on the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025, which is expected to be issued 3–5 days before the exam. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the centre.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The SSC has instructed the aspirants to report at the venue well before the closure of the gate, as no late entry will be allowed.

Read Also
Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Dates Announced For Class 10th 12th: SSC From February 20, HSC From...
article-image

SSC CHSL 2025: Shift Timings

Shift 1: Reporting time - 7:30 AM; Exam time - 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Slot 2: Reporting time - 11:30 AM; Exam time – 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Shift 3: Reporting time - 3:30 PM, Exam time - 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Vacancy Details

The SSC plans to fill up 3,131 vacancies under the 2025 recruitment drive for CHSL. The posts that come under this examination include posts related to Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operator in different departments under the central government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career

MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon