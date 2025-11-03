SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 | Official Website

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CHSL Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2025 today, November 3, as per the media reports. Candidates appearing for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination can now check their allotted exam city, shift timings, and date by logging into the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC will start the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12, 2025, onwards. The city slip provided allows the candidates to have an idea about the location and shift of the exam centre so that they can sort out their travel means beforehand. Earlier, the Commission had opened the slot selection window for candidates to choose their preferred exam date and city.

Admit Cards to Be Released Region-Wise Soon

While the city slip only mentions the exam city and schedule, details like exam venue address, reporting time, and roll number will be printed on the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025, which is expected to be issued 3–5 days before the exam. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the centre.

The SSC has instructed the aspirants to report at the venue well before the closure of the gate, as no late entry will be allowed.

SSC CHSL 2025: Shift Timings

Shift 1: Reporting time - 7:30 AM; Exam time - 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Slot 2: Reporting time - 11:30 AM; Exam time – 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Shift 3: Reporting time - 3:30 PM, Exam time - 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Vacancy Details

The SSC plans to fill up 3,131 vacancies under the 2025 recruitment drive for CHSL. The posts that come under this examination include posts related to Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operator in different departments under the central government.