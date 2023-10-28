US Politicians Threaten Deportation Of Foreign Students 'Supporting Hamas' Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

Former President Donald Trump has been one of the prominent voices behind demands for revocation of study visas over Hamas support. | Twitter

Many US politicians, especially Republicans, are furious over many foreign students allegedly expressing their support to Hamas amid its war with Israel. Republican senators, members, etc have been threatening universities across the US over funding and visas despite its legal reasoning being unclear.

"Under the Trump admin, we will revoke student visas of anti-American and anti-Semitic foreigners at our universities," said former President Donald Trump at an event in Iowa.

Trump is not the only Republican who has called for such harsh measures on foreign students, as his party rivals have been echoing similar sentiments. Presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) have also urged for funding curbs on universities and revoking of visas if students protest against Israel or express 'anti-Semitism'.

A massive controversy erupted when students in many US universities released statement blaming Israel for the October 7 attack and expressing sympathy with Hamas and Palestinians. Harvard became the Centrepoint of the row as over 30 groups signed a statement holding Israel responsible for all 'unfolding violence'.

Much of the protests in the US, held by students, called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine while also denouncing Israel for the destruction and deaths of thousands of Israeli and Palestinian civilians.