UPSC IFS Results OUT; 147 Candidates Selected, Ritvika Pandey Tops The Exam

The Union Public Service Commission announced the results of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam 2023 on May 8, 2024. A total of 147 applicants have been suggested for appointment.

On the official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who attended the interviews can access their results.

The 51 applicants' provisional candidatures have been notified by the commission. Candidates' marks will be accessible for 15 days following the date of the results announcement.

Of the 147 applicants, twenty-one are EWS, fifty-one are OBC, twenty-two are SC, and eleven are ST. Furthermore, due to a lack of candidates, the three open PwBD positions (02 PwBD-1 and 01 PwBD-3) have been carried over to the following recruiting year.

Who are the toppers?

This year's UPSC IFS topper is Ritvika Pandey, followed by Kale Pratiksha Nanasaheb on the second position and the third position is secured by Swastic Yaduvanshi. Check out the full list of toppers below:

1) RITVIKA PANDEY (0854468)

2) KALE PRATIKSHA NANASAHEB (3903335)

3) SWASTIC YADUVANSHI (0853188)

4) PANDIT SHIRIN SANJAY (6630295)

5) VIDYANSHU SHEKHAR JHA (0846696)

6) ROHAN TIWARI (0212019)

7) KAVYA Y S (0301789)

8) ADARSH G (1907277)

9) PANKAJ CHOUDHARY (4100422)

10) SHASHANK BHARDWAJ (1518913)

UPSC IFS Exam

Based on the exam that took place between November 26 and December 3, 2023, and the personality test interviews that took place between April 22 and May 1, 2024, the UPSC IFS final result 2023 has been announced. There were 150 positions available, so there was an exam.