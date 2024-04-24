UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Exam Registration Form OUT, Apply Now!

File Photo

Today, April 24, 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification and the UPSC CAPF 2024 application form. The application deadline is May 14, 2024.

Candidates who are interested may fill out the Central Armed Police Forces application by visiting upsc.gov.in, the organization's official website.

The official timeline states that the application form must be completed by May 14, 2024. Following the UPSC CAPF 2024 application, UPSC will probably announce a window of opportunity for candidates to edit their application information. The window may remain open for seven days.

How to apply?

Prior to submitting their application for the test, aspirants must complete the UPSC CAPF registration 2024. In order to apply for the UPSC CAPF test 2024, aspirants must register on the one-time registration website. On the platform, confirm your identity by entering the OTP. It is not necessary for candidates who have already registered to do so again.

-Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the "CAPF AC Recruitment" link that is provided.

-Carefully fill out the essential fields and attach the required files.

-Make the necessary application fee payment.

-Examine the application completely, then submit it.

-For future use, keep the UPSC CAPF Application confirmation form.

-It is recommended that candidates seek guidance from the UPSC helpdesk or the announcement in the event of any inconsistencies.