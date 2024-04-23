 UPSC CDS II Final Result OUT, Check Top 30 From Each; Direct Link Inside
Following the written exam, the Commission recommended 2,675, 970, and 622 individuals for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, in that order.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result OUT, Direct Link Inside | Representative Image

On April 22, 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final results for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS-2) 2023. Applicants who took the test can use the official UPSC CDS 2 final result 2023 website, upsc.gov.in, to view their results.

For admission to the 157th (DE) Course of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course, or No. 216 F(P) Course, a total of 197 candidates have been qualified based on the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2023, and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Click on the link below to check the result:

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023

Check below the list of top 30 candidates from Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively:

Indian Military Academy

Indian Military Academy | Official

Indian Naval Academy

Indian Naval Academy | Official

Air Force Academy

Air Force Academy | Official

Candidates should notify Army Headquarters, Navy Headquarters, or Air Headquarters directly in the event that their address changes.

