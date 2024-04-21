UPSC Candidate Ritu Yadav From Rajasthan Thought She Cracked The Exam, Until She Realised She Didn’t…

UPSC Candidate Ritu Yadav Thought She Cracked The Exam, Until She Realised She Didn’t… | Pixabay

Ritu Yadav, the candidate who secured the 470th rank in the UPSC exam, was previously believed to be a resident of Kishangarh, Rajasthan. She gave many interviews to several media outlets after UPSC results came out.

Her success was celebrated by family members at her house, with sweets being distributed.

It has now come to fore that in the UPSC results declared 3 days ago, it was not Ritu Yadav from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, who secured 470th rank, but Ritu Yadav from Prithvipur, Madhya Pradesh, who secured the rank. The error stemmed because both candidates hadn't listed their father's name next to theirs.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, when they spoke to Ritu Yadav from Kishangarh and asked her to verify if it was her who had secured the position, she checked and called them back informing them that it was not her who had secured the rank, but a different person, also named Ritu Yadav. She has informed authorities that she saw a different person’s details alongside her name on the UPSC results list.

A resident of Kishangarh, Rajasthan, Ritu Yadav was elected to be an RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) officer in 2021 and has been hoping to join as a sub divisional Officer. Previously, she was a Hindi teacher in a Womens’ college. She has passed several exams before, she told Dainik Bhaskar. Her family says that it’s not a big deal if she didn’t crack the exam this time. They are assured that she will keep attempting the exam ahead and pursue her dreams. They say that she is exceptional at academics and has a lot of resolve.

On the other hand, the family of Ritu Yadav from Prithvipur, Madhya Pradesh, is brimming with excitement after learning about her success. She worked hard for the exam, her family told Dainik Bhaskar, and she couldn’t be more excited that she has finally cracked it.

Even though Ritu Yadav would have known that she had not secured 470th rank if she had checked her roll number in the list, she didn’t pay attention. The roll number of the candidate who secured 470th rank, Ritu Yadav from Prithvipur, is 0408536, which was mentioned on the official list. Her father told Dainik Bhaskar, “She has been tired for a while now. That is perhaps why she didn’t pay enough attention”.

Students from across the country give the UPSC exam, but each state has a different code, which is mentioned next to the candidate’s roll number. For instance, Delhi’s code is 01, and Madhya Pradesh’s code is 04. The roll number of Ritu Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, who was the actual candidate to have secured the seat, was 0408536. All codes of candidates from the state of Madhya Pradesh start with 04.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ritu Yadav, who is the selected candidate, told Dainik Bhaskar that a candidate must verify their rank only through the roll number given to them. She felt sad that a different Ritu Yadav had pretended to claim the seat which was rightfully hers. She said that because of an honest mistake by Rajasthan’s Ritu Yadav, social media users are criticizing her, which she says is not appropriate.