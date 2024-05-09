Assam Class 12 Board Exam: Check AHSEC HS Stream Wise Topper List |

The Assam High School Result 2024 has been released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The results of the AHSEC 12th exams 2024 are available to candidates who took them on ahsec.assam.gov.in, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's official website. The AHSEC HS results will also be accessible on a number of websites, such as indiaresults.com and results.assam.nic.in. Students can also access their results using the Upolobdha smartphone app and SMS service, further streamlining the procedure.



The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 Assam Board Exams this year is 88.64 percent.

How to check result via website?

-Go to resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in, the official websites.

-Select the Assam HS 12th Result 2024 link from the webpage.

-After entering the roll number, submit

-The screen will show the AHSEC Result 2024.

-Open and save the grade sheet

-For future use, retain a hard copy.



Science Toppers

The Science topper of this year is Nikhilesh Dutta, followed by Arijit Roy and Biswajyoti Das at second position. The third position is secured by Rishabh Upadhyaya.

Commerce Toppers

The Commerce toppers of this year are Sukanya Kumar and Barsha Bratha. Jhilik Sheel secured second position. The third position is secured by Jahangir Alam Choudhury.

Arts Toppers

The Arts topper of this year is Sankalpjit Saikia, followed by Diya Mahanta at second position. The third position is secured by Shreya Sarkar.

AHSEC HSC Exam

AHSEC conducted the class 12 examinations at several test sites around the state of Assam from February 12 to March 13, 2024. A total of 280,216 individuals took the exam, including 139,486 male candidates and 142,732 female candidates.