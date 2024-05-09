 Assam Board Class 12 Results OUT: Check AHSEC HSC Pass Percentage; Education Minister Congratulates Students
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
The results for the 12th grade in Assam are available on the official websites of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), resultassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The pass percentage for arts stood at 88.24 per cent, Science at 90.29 per cent, Commerce at 88.28 per cent and Vocational at 85.78 per cent.

Top performing district

With a pass rate of 97.44% in the Assam Class 12th results, the Baksa district has emerged as the best performing district in the state.

The class 12 exams were administered by AHSEC from February 12 to March 13, 2024, at a number of exam locations throughout the state of Assam. With 139,486 male candidates and 142,732 female candidates, a total of 280,216 people took the exam. More than 206,467 students from the Arts stream, 54,287 from Science, and 17,582 from Commerce made up the total number of candidates.

If you experience any difficulties applying online for a photocopy or rechecking of your answer scripts, you can send an email to itahsec@gmail.com.

Assam HS Result: 2023 statistics

Last year's Assam board high school results were made public on June 6. Last year, the pass rates for Assam High School Arts were 70.12%, while the pass rates for Science and Commerce were 84.96% and 79.57%, respectively. In order to pass the Assam board HS 2024 exams, pupils must receive at least thirty percent of the possible points in each subject combined.

