 Odisha Higher Education Department & IGNOU Sign MoU To Offer Courses In Odia Language
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Higher Education Department & IGNOU Sign MoU To Offer Courses In Odia Language

Odisha Higher Education Department & IGNOU Sign MoU To Offer Courses In Odia Language

According to the agreement, IGNOU will now provide courses such as bachelor's and master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas, diplomas, certificates, and specialised programmes - including travel and tourism management, BBA, MBA, and other professional courses - in Odia language across the state.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Higher Education Department & IGNOU Sign MoU To Offer Courses In Odia Language | X @DHE_Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Higher Education Department and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes in Odia language, a minister said.

Details

According to the agreement, IGNOU will now provide courses such as bachelor's and master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas, diplomas, certificates, and specialised programmes - including travel and tourism management, BBA, MBA, and other professional courses - in Odia language across the state.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Read Also
AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 Out At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here
article-image

"Through this MoU, our students can now pursue higher education in Odia," he said.

The minister said offering programmes in mother tongue removes barriers.

"Language or medium should no longer be a hindrance in access to higher education," he said, adding that this initiative reinforces the National Education Policy's focus on providing education in regional languages.

The MoU is expected to foster students' creativity, reduce dropout rates and boost the state's gross enrolment ratio in higher education, the minister added.

Read Also
CBSE Announces Tier-2 & Typing Test Schedule For Superintendent, Junior Assistant Posts
article-image

Higher education secretary Arvind Agarwal, department special secretary Ramakant Nayak, IGNOU vice-chancellor Professor Uma Kanjilal and registrar Dr. Alok Chaubey were present at the event, an official statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees