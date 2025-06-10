AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 Out At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here

AP EDCET 2025 | Canva

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 on June 10, 2025. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can obtain the tentative key from the official AP EdCET website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

In addition to the preliminary key, the response sheets and master question papers have been issued. Aspirants can file an objection to the answer key until June 13, 2025.

AP EdCET admit card 2025 was out on May 30, 2025, and the exam was conducted on June 5, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The result is expected to be declared on June 21, 2025.

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, candidates must follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, click on the paper name and then the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now candidates are advised to check all the answers carefully.

Step 5: Download the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025

AP EdCET 2025: Qualifying marks

The minimum score in the Entrance Test for all candidates (except SC/ST) are 37 out of 150 (or 25%). Candidates from the SC/ST communities will not be required to submit qualifying marks for ranking. There will be no minimum qualifying scores for women in the Physical Sciences and Mathematics disciplines.