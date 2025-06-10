 AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 Out At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP EdCET Answer Key 2025 Out At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 Out At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 on June 10, 2025 on the the official AP EdCET website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
AP EDCET 2025 | Canva

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 on June 10, 2025. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can obtain the tentative key from the official AP EdCET website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

In addition to the preliminary key, the response sheets and master question papers have been issued. Aspirants can file an objection to the answer key until June 13, 2025.

AP EdCET admit card 2025 was out on May 30, 2025, and the exam was conducted on June 5, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The result is expected to be declared on June 21, 2025.

Read Also
KEAM 2025: Last Chance To Submit Plus Two Marks For Engineering Rank At cee.kerala.gov.in; Details...
article-image

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: How to download?

FPJ Shorts
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

To download the answer key, candidates must follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, click on the paper name and then the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now candidates are advised to check all the answers carefully.

Step 5: Download the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025

AP EdCET 2025: Qualifying marks

The minimum score in the Entrance Test for all candidates (except SC/ST) are 37 out of 150 (or 25%). Candidates from the SC/ST communities will not be required to submit qualifying marks for ranking. There will be no minimum qualifying scores for women in the Physical Sciences and Mathematics disciplines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees