KEAM 2025: Last Chance To Submit Plus Two Marks For Engineering Rank At cee.kerala.gov.in; Details Here

KEAM Plus Two Marks 2025

KEAM Plus Two Marks 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will end the registration process for online Plus Two or Class 12 mark submissions for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination 2025. Applicants who took the Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 should submit their results in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry from Plus Two (Class 12) or equivalent on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. CEE Kerala announced the KEAM Result 2025 on May 14, 2025.

To submit their marks, aspirants need to login by using the details such as application number and password. As per the official notice, aspirants can access the link to submit marks until 11:59 pm.

Furthermore, applicants who did not take Chemistry may submit their marks in Computer Science, Biotechnology, or Biology. It should be noted that the previous deadline for submitting marks was June 2. However, it was extended to June 4 and then to June 10, 2025.

The official notice stated, "In continuation of this office notification dated 29.05.2025 and 02.06.2025, it is further notified that the last date for submitting marks got for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in the Second year of Plus Two or equivalent Qualifying Examination through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in is extended up to 10.06.2025, 11.59 PM. More information can be found in the notification dated May 29, 2024, which was published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in."

How to submit the KEAM Plus Two Marks 2025?

Aspirants can submit their Plus Two marks using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as the application number and password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, select the 'Mark Submission for Engg" option to submit the marks online.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply