 Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old BTech Student From Bihar Student Found Hanging In Greater Noida Hostel
A 24-year-old BTech student from Bihar, Akashdeep, was found dead by hanging in his Greater Noida hostel room. Police suspect suicide, with a note citing academic pressure and stress recovered at the scene. The student studied at Delhi Technical College and lived in SNH Residency. The body is sent for post-mortem, and investigation is ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Noida: A 24-year-old BTech student from Bihar was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday, with police treating it as a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased, Akashdeep, a native of the Gaya district in Bihar, was pursuing a BTech course at Delhi Technical College (DTC) and staying at SNH Residency hostel near the institute in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area, police said.

Knowledge Park police station in-charge Sarvesh Chandra said the student was sharing the hostel accommodation with a friend. "On Tuesday evening, when Akashdeep did not come out of his room for a long time, the hostel staff and his friends alerted the police," he said.

The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, and a purported suicide note mentioning academic pressure and stress was recovered from the spot, Chandra said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

