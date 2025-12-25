 HTET 2026 Notification Released; Apply Online At bseh.org.in
HTET 2026 Notification Released; Apply Online At bseh.org.in

HTET 2026 Notification Released; Apply Online At bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education has released the HTET 2026 notification. The exam will be held on January 17 and 18, 2026. Applications are open from December 24, 2025, to January 1, 2026, for PRT, TGT and PGT levels.

Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

HTET 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) finally issued an official Haryana TET Notification 2026 on December 24, 2025. The warning is now available online as a PDF. The exam is administered by the board at three distinct levels: Level 1 for PRT, Level 2 for TGT, and Level 3 for PGT. The announcement states that the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) would take place on January 17 and 18, 2026.

HTET 2026: Important dates

HTET 2026 Notification Released: December 24, 2025

HTET 2026 Application Start Date: December 24, 2025

HTET 2026 Application Last Date: January 1, 2026

HTET 2026 Exam Dates:

- January 17, 2026

- January 18, 2026

HTET 2026: Exam Levels

Level 1: PRT

Level 2: TGT

Level 3: PGT

HTET 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in, the HBSE's official website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the "Exam Registration for the HTET 2026" link.

Step 3: You must input your email address and mobile number after clicking the pre-registration link.

Step 4: Your mobile device will receive a one-time OTP.

Step 5: Fill up all your personal details, name, parents’ names, address, and other relevant details in the provided space.

Step 6: Carefully upload the papers in accordance with the guidelines.

Step 7: Save and download the completed HTET application form for later use.

Direct link to apply

