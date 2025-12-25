HTET 2026 Notification Released; Apply Online At bseh.org.in

HTET 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) finally issued an official Haryana TET Notification 2026 on December 24, 2025. The warning is now available online as a PDF. The exam is administered by the board at three distinct levels: Level 1 for PRT, Level 2 for TGT, and Level 3 for PGT. The announcement states that the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) would take place on January 17 and 18, 2026.

HTET 2026: Important dates

HTET 2026 Notification Released: December 24, 2025

HTET 2026 Application Start Date: December 24, 2025

HTET 2026 Application Last Date: January 1, 2026

HTET 2026 Exam Dates:

- January 17, 2026

- January 18, 2026

HTET 2026: Exam Levels

Level 1: PRT

Level 2: TGT

Level 3: PGT

HTET 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in, the HBSE's official website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the "Exam Registration for the HTET 2026" link.

Step 3: You must input your email address and mobile number after clicking the pre-registration link.

Step 4: Your mobile device will receive a one-time OTP.

Step 5: Fill up all your personal details, name, parents’ names, address, and other relevant details in the provided space.

Step 6: Carefully upload the papers in accordance with the guidelines.

Step 7: Save and download the completed HTET application form for later use.

Direct link to apply