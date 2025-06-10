Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Start Applying For 11389 Posts At bstc.bihar.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 | Canva

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Bihar Technical Service Commission has opened the registration window for Staff Nurse positions. Eligible individuals can submit their applications online on the official website of BSTC at bstc.bihar.gov.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 11389 positions. The registration procedure began on June 7 and will expire on June 13, 2025.

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Important instructions

Check out the directions below carefully before filling out the form:

1. To acquire the User ID and Password, an applicant must enter the details listed below.

2. Applicants get the User ID and Password via the provided email address or mobile number. Overseas candidates will receive a User ID and Password to their registered email address.

3. The applicant can finish the Govt Form application by logging in with their User ID and Password.

4. The candidate must submit the correct name, date of birth, mobile number, and email address, as these details cannot be modified once the registration is complete.

Direct link to apply

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant's age should be 21 years or older and less than 37 years for UR, 40 years for UR Females, OBC, and 42 years for SC/ST applicants.

Read the official notice here

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees for this recruitment are:

1. General Category / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class / Economically Weaker Section: Rs. 600/-

2. Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Permanent Resident of Bihar State): Rs. 150/-

3. Female Candidates of Reserved / Unreserved Category (Permanent Resident of Bihar State): Rs. 150/-

4. Candidates from outside the state, irrespective of their category, be it male or female: Rs. 600/-.

Note: Aspirants shall pay the application cost online exclusively using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, or UPI, and a copy of the receipt will be kept safe with the applicant.