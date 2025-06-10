SSC CHT Final Result 2024: Option Cum Preference Form Process Starts At ssc.gov.in; Details Here

SSC CHT Final Result 2024 | Canva

SSC CHT Final Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the choice cum preference form for SSC CHT Final Result 2024. Applicants who have taken the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 (CHTE-2024) and are awaiting their results can view the notice on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, applicants who enrolled in Paper II of the examination must submit their option cum preference for posts/departments between June 9 and June 14, 2025. As a result, all applicants who took part in Paper-II are urged to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/department(s) for CHTE-2024 through their respective 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' on the website of SSC (Headquarters), i.e., https://ssc.gov.in, where the facility to submit Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/department(s) will be accessible under My Application Tab.

According to the official notice, applicants who do not exercise their Option cum-Preference(s) during the aforementioned period will not be given another opportunity to submit their Option-cum-Preference(s), and such applicants are not eligible for diversity in the final merit list/final selection. As a result, applicants who took Paper-II must exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) for their candidature to be considered for the final merit list/final choice in CHTE-2024.

PwBD applicants must make sure that they only apply for positions that are identified as appropriate for their impairments. The allocation of posts will be done according to the provisions of the Notice of Examination on the basis of'merit-cum-preference of posts. If a PwBD applicant is chosen for a position that is not suited for his or her disability, the User Department involved will terminate his or her candidature.

The Commission will not accept any grievance sent in any form, including post, fax, email, or personal delivery.

About the SSC CHT2024 Exam

On December 9, 2024, the Staff Selection Commission held the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) in computer-based mode. The results of Paper-I were announced on 14.02.2025 in order to shortlist applicants for the CHTE-2024 Paper-II, which took place on 29.03.2025.