TS Inter Supply Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Here's How To Download

TS Inter Supply Result 2025

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is anticipated to declare the TS Inter Supply Result 2025 soon. The Board has not yet announced the date and time for the TSBIE first and second-year supplementary results.

Applicants who took the first and second-year compartment exams can check their scores on the TSBIE's official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter compartment results can also be found on third-party result websites.

How To Check The TS Inter Supply Result 2025?

Aspirants who have taken the IPASE for the first or second year may obtain their results by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: After this, the TS Inter Supply Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TS Inter Supply Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

TS Supply Exam 2025

This year's theory tests began on May 22 and ended on May 30. The tests were divided into two shifts: the first-year exam took place in the morning (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM), and the second-year exam was conducted in the afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

The theory supplemental examinations began with Language Paper I on May 22 and will end with Modern Languages and Geography tests on May 29, 2025.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Last year's trend

The TS Inter Supply Result for 2024 was revealed on June 24. A total of 2,54,498 applicants took the TS Inter 1st year IPASE test in the general stream, and 1,62,520 passed. In the second year, 1,38,477 applicants took the exam, and 60615 passed it. The overall passing rate was 43.77%.