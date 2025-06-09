Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 Issued At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 | Canva

Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, published the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Applicants sitting for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2025 can now acquire their admit card from the BCECEB's official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

To access the admit card, aspirants need to enter the login details such as registered email address, password, and captcha code.

Students should keep in mind that their hall tickets must be carried with them on the exam day. Failure to do so will prevent the candidate from entering the exam hall. According to BCECEB standards, participants must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam venue. Details mentioned on the admit card are name, roll number, exam centre, and timing.

Particularly, the board will hold the test on June 15, 2025, at multiple locations throughout Bihar. Online registration for Bihar ITICAT 2025 commenced on March 6, 2025, and ended on May 24, 2025.

How to download the admit card?

To view the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials such as registered email address, password and captcha code, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

