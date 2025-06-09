 Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 Issued At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 Issued At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 Issued At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, published the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 on Sunday, June 8, 2025 on the official website.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 | Canva

Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, published the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Applicants sitting for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2025 can now acquire their admit card from the BCECEB's official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

To access the admit card, aspirants need to enter the login details such as registered email address, password, and captcha code.

Students should keep in mind that their hall tickets must be carried with them on the exam day. Failure to do so will prevent the candidate from entering the exam hall. According to BCECEB standards, participants must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam venue. Details mentioned on the admit card are name, roll number, exam centre, and timing.

Read Also
Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Out At ptetvmoukota2025.in; Read Exam Guidelines Here
article-image

Particularly, the board will hold the test on June 15, 2025, at multiple locations throughout Bihar. Online registration for Bihar ITICAT 2025 commenced on March 6, 2025, and ended on May 24, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'

How to download the admit card?

To view the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials such as registered email address, password and captcha code, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees