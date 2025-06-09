 Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Out At ptetvmoukota2025.in; Read Exam Guidelines Here
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University announced the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 on June 9, 2025. Applicants who will take the Pre Teacher Education Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the PTET official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University announced the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 on June 9, 2025. Applicants who will take the Pre-Theacher Education Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the PTET official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The Rajasthan PTET Hall Ticket 2025 consist of information such as the Candidate's name, father's name, roll number, date of birth, category, photograph, signature, exam date, venue, and timing.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam details

The PTET examination for 2-year B.Ed. and 4-year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. will be held in all 41 districts of the state on June 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam guidelines

The exam instructions are as follows:

1. Applicants should report to the exam between 9:15 and 10:30 a.m.

2. Applicants must provide a paper copy of their PTET Admit Card 2025 to the exam venue; otherwise, they will be barred from taking the exam.

3. Along with the admit card, make sure you have an original photo identity verification.

4. Aspirants are not permitted to bring any electronic devices to the exam hall.

How to download the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025?

To download the admission card, aspirants need to follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2-year B.Ed program or 4-year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.ED. program link.

Step 3: Now, candidates will find the PTET Admit Card 2025 link, press on it.

Step 4: Next, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 5: The Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan PTET Hall Ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

