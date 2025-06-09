JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allotment Round 1 To Be Out Today At josaa.nic.in; Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2025 | Canva

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the first mock seat allocation list on June 9 at 2 p.m. The allotment will be based on the selections made by the applicants on June 8, 2025. Aspirants can view the selection list on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

After that, JoSAA will issue a second mock seat allotment list on June 11 at 12:30 PM. Aspirants will be allowed to narrow down their options for the first round of counselling.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Timetable

The timetable for JoSAA Counselling 2025 is as follows.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the 2025 counselling procedure timetable. Monday, June 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM, will show the first simulated allotment; the second mock allotment will be shown on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:30 PM. Furthermore starting on June 11 will be choice locking. Applicants have until Thursday, December 12, 2025, to finish choice filling and pay fees before 5:00 PM. JoSAA is expected to verify data on Friday, 13 June 2025. At 10:00 AM on Saturday, 14 June 2025, the results of Round 1 seat allocation will be declared.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to view and check the Mock Seat Allotment 2025?

To follow the round 1 seat allotment, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Mock Seat Allocation 1 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the round 1 seat allotment and take a printout of the same for further reference.

New participating institutions

This year, seven additional institutes have been added to JoSAA, bringing the total number of colleges for admission to 128. Aside from IIT, NIT, IIIT, and IISc Bangalore, new institutes on the list consist of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Gorakhpur, Rajasthan, Patna, Ropar, Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University Amethi, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Jammu and Kashmir, and the GS Institute of Technology and Science in Indore.