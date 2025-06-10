CBSE Announces Tier-2 & Typing Test Schedule For Superintendent, Junior Assistant Posts

CBSE Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the Tier-2 written exam and typing/skill test for Superintendent (Group B) and Junior Assistant (Group C) positions. This timetable comes after the Tier-1 exam, which was finished in April 2025.

Only Superintendent candidates would be allowed to take the Tier-2 test, which is scheduled for July 5, 2025, in Delhi. The typing and skill examinations for both positions will be held later, and comprehensive instructions will be made available on the official CBSE website.

From June 3 to June 5, 2025, the typing test for Junior Assistant positions will take place. Soon, the precise date for the skill (typing) test will be announced.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the following requirements in order to be considered for the positions of Junior Assistant and Superintendent:

Qualifications for Education

Superintendent: Bachelor's degree plus computer skills plus a typing speed of thirty words per minute (wpm) in Hindi or thirty words per minute (wpm) in English.

Junior Assistant: identical typing speed requirements plus a 12th grade diploma

Age Restrictions (effective January 31, 2025)

Senior Superintendent: 18–30 years;

Junior Assistant: 18–27 years;

SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, women, and other restricted groups are exempt.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Reimbersment

According to the official announcement, applicants who took the Tier-1 exam on April 20, 2025, at locations outside of Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, or Ghaziabad, will be reimbursed for their round-trip travel costs, which are equal to the cost of a Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train ticket.

At the time of the Tier-2 or Skill (Typing) Test, candidates must present photocopies of their train tickets for the subsequent and return journeys as well as a cancelled cheque from their bank account in order to be eligible for reimbursement.

Following verification, the authorised fare amount will be immediately credited to each candidate's bank account.

Candidates are encouraged to visit cbse.gov.in for additional information regarding the CBSE group B and C exams.