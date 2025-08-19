 'No Public Criticism': Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Bars Faculty From Making Public Statements Without Approval
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Principal of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Dr P.K. Jabbar, has issued a stern directive prohibiting department heads and senior faculty members from making public statements without prior approval.

About The Decision

The decision was formally conveyed during a meeting of department heads, following recent controversies sparked by comments made by two senior doctors, Dr Mohandas and Dr Harris Chirakkal.

According to the directive, any grievances, concerns, or criticisms must be routed through official channels and communicated to higher authorities within the medical education department.

The Principal made it clear that direct or open remarks in the media, on social media platforms, or in public forums would invite disciplinary action in the future.

The move comes after strong criticism levelled by former Head of the Nephrology Department, Dr Mohandas, who had recently lashed out at the government over the stagnation in the state’s organ transplantation programme.

He pointed out that there had been “absolutely no progress” in cadaver organ transplantation since 2017.

His criticism was accompanied by a social media post carrying photographs of two deceased former department heads, which attracted wide attention.

Although Dr Mohandas later deleted the post, the incident led to a memo being served on him.

Meanwhile, Dr Harris Chirakkal openly stated that he had repeatedly raised concerns with the authorities through official communication channels, but since no action had been taken, he was forced to go public with his views.

His statement further fuelled the debate about transparency and accountability within the medical education sector.

It is against this backdrop that the Medical College Principal has now warned all department heads against repeating such actions.

The message was categorical and added that internal complaints and suggestions are welcome, public criticism of government policies or institutional matters will not be tolerated.

The directive is seen as an attempt to maintain discipline within the prestigious institution, but it has also sparked discussions among the medical fraternity on whether restricting public expression could suppress genuine concerns about healthcare policy and patient welfare.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

