 NSUI Protests At Delhi University Against NCERT's Special Module On India's Partition
The Congress and other opposition leaders are accusing the ruling BJP of "interfering" with the functioning of the institutions and "distorting" the country's history after a special module, released by the NCERT to mark 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', held Jinnah, the Congress, and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's Partition.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
NSUI Protests At Delhi University Against NCERT's Special Module On India's Partition | X @nsui

New Delhi: The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts against what it termed as the RSS-BJP's hateful and distorted NCERT module.

Hitting back, the BJP said that the Congress is in pain because the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has brought a "bitter truth" of India's Partition out for the students to study.

According to an NSUI statement, many students joined the protest, raising slogans to safeguard the true legacy of India's freedom struggle.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary's Statement

Addressing the gathering, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said, "The history of India will not be written with lies and hatred. When the nation was fighting for freedom, these people were standing with the British." "The same traitors of that time are today blaming Gandhi, Nehru, and Sardar Patel with falsehoods. We will not allow the innocent children of this country to be victims of RSS and BJP's distorted history," he said.

NSUI announced that this movement will not be confined to Delhi University alone and vowed to continue the struggle in every state and university across the country until the "hateful and misleading NCERT module" is withdrawn.

The students' body asserted that restoring truth and dignity in the portrayal of India's freedom struggle is non-negotiable, and pledged to intensify its agitation in the coming days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

