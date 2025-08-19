Assam School Headmaster Suspended Over Quran Recitation During Morning Assembly Prayers

Students at a government school in Bongaigaon, Assam, during morning assembly where Quran recitation reportedly took place, prompting administrative action. | Image: Canva

The headmaster of Paschim Bhadragaon Lower Primary School in Assam’s Bongaigaon district has been suspended after a video showing students reciting verses from the Quran during the morning assembly went viral on Independence Day.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday confirmed the suspension, stating that the state government would take strict measures to prevent what he described as "any kind of radicalisation" in schools. "The headmaster of the school has been placed under suspension. We will take all steps to prevent any kind of radicalisation in our schools,'' Sarma posted on X.

An initial investigation by the district education department revealed that recitation of the first chapter of the Quran was a daily routine during the morning assembly. The school, situated in a Muslim-majority area, is mostly constituted of students belonging to the minority community, according to the PTI report.

While the practice had reportedly been ongoing without prior objection, the incident has now fallen under statewide administrative and political scrutiny following the social media circulation of the video.