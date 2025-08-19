 RJS Pre Results 2025 Announced At hcraj.nic.in; Check Cut-Off Marks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRJS Pre Results 2025 Announced At hcraj.nic.in; Check Cut-Off Marks

RJS Pre Results 2025 Announced At hcraj.nic.in; Check Cut-Off Marks

The Rajasthan High Court has announced the RJS Preliminary Examination 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam on July 27 can check their roll numbers on the official website, hcraj.nic.in. The result has been released in PDF format, listing candidates shortlisted for the Main Examination.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
RJS Pre Results 2025 | Official Notification

RJS Pre Results 2025: The Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) Preliminary Examination 2025 results have been released by the Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ), located in Jodhpur. On the official website, hcraj.nic.in, candidates who took the test on July 27, 2025, can now view their roll numbers in the result PDF.

Evaluation Based on 93 Questions

Due to objections raised by candidates during the answer key challenge process, 7 questions were deleted from the original paper. Consequently, the OMR sheets were evaluated out of 93 questions, and the maximum marks were adjusted accordingly.

OMR answers with multiple filled bubbles, use of whitener, or incorrectly marked responses were not considered for evaluation.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

Main Exam Admission Is Provisional

The list of candidates is provisional, and their admission to the RJS Main Examination 2025 is subject to eligibility verification under the recruitment rules. The statement of marks for those not qualifying for the Main will be uploaded separately on the HCRAJ website.

Additionally, in compliance with Rajasthan Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, any shortfall in PwBD categories has been adjusted through interchange among the sub-categories.

Read Also
NEET UG 2025 Admissions Suspended In West Bengal; Over 11,000 Aspirants Left In Limbo
article-image

What’s Next?

Shortlisted candidates should stay updated via the official portal for Main Examination schedule and guidelines.

This recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in the Civil Judge Cadre through direct recruitment as per Advertisement No. RHC/Exam Cell/RJS/CJC/2025/1287.

Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks Announced

The High Court has released category-wise cut-off marks along with the result. Here’s a quick look at the key cut-offs:

General: 78 marks

General (Ex-Serviceman): 46 marks

General (Widow): 46 marks

Scheduled Caste (SC): 64 marks

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 65 marks

Other Backward Class – Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): 74 marks

Most Backward Class – Non-Creamy Layer (MBC-NCL): 59 marks

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 75 marks

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD):

Locomotor Disability (LD): 40 marks

Autism and Multiple Disabilities (Autism & MD): 43 marks

Deaf and Hard of Hearing (D&HH): 42 marks

Blind and Low Vision (B&LV): 40 marks

RJS Pre Results 2025 PDF Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups