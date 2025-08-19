RJS Pre Results 2025 Announced At hcraj.nic.in; Check Cut-Off Marks

RJS Pre Results 2025 | Official Notification

RJS Pre Results 2025: The Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) Preliminary Examination 2025 results have been released by the Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ), located in Jodhpur. On the official website, hcraj.nic.in, candidates who took the test on July 27, 2025, can now view their roll numbers in the result PDF.

Evaluation Based on 93 Questions

Due to objections raised by candidates during the answer key challenge process, 7 questions were deleted from the original paper. Consequently, the OMR sheets were evaluated out of 93 questions, and the maximum marks were adjusted accordingly.

OMR answers with multiple filled bubbles, use of whitener, or incorrectly marked responses were not considered for evaluation.

Main Exam Admission Is Provisional

The list of candidates is provisional, and their admission to the RJS Main Examination 2025 is subject to eligibility verification under the recruitment rules. The statement of marks for those not qualifying for the Main will be uploaded separately on the HCRAJ website.

Additionally, in compliance with Rajasthan Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, any shortfall in PwBD categories has been adjusted through interchange among the sub-categories.

What’s Next?

Shortlisted candidates should stay updated via the official portal for Main Examination schedule and guidelines.

This recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in the Civil Judge Cadre through direct recruitment as per Advertisement No. RHC/Exam Cell/RJS/CJC/2025/1287.

Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks Announced

The High Court has released category-wise cut-off marks along with the result. Here’s a quick look at the key cut-offs:

General: 78 marks

General (Ex-Serviceman): 46 marks

General (Widow): 46 marks

Scheduled Caste (SC): 64 marks

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 65 marks

Other Backward Class – Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): 74 marks

Most Backward Class – Non-Creamy Layer (MBC-NCL): 59 marks

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 75 marks

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD):

Locomotor Disability (LD): 40 marks

Autism and Multiple Disabilities (Autism & MD): 43 marks

Deaf and Hard of Hearing (D&HH): 42 marks

Blind and Low Vision (B&LV): 40 marks

