Uttar Pradesh: BHU's Campus Security Alert System Demonstrates 100% Response Rate With Swift Interventions | X @bhupro

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus security team has successfully responded to 108 activations of the Security Alert Button for emergencies, including medical emergencies, by female students between September 3 and October 8, demonstrating an exemplary record of vigilance and rapid response.

The Security Alert Button integration, a new feature in the Namaste BHU App, was designed to provide immediate assistance to students in potentially unsafe situations or any other emergency, including medical emergencies. It was activated 108 times during the five-week period. In each instance, security personnel responded without delay, reaching the alert location promptly and efficiently managing the situation.

"Our security team's performance during this period underscores our unwavering commitment to student safety," said Prof. SP Singh, the Chief Proctor. "Every single alert regardless of the circumstances received immediate attention and swift action from our dedicated security personnel", he added.

While post-incident reviews revealed that some activations were accidental triggers, the security team maintained their protocol of treating every alert with utmost seriousness and urgency. This approach ensures that genuine emergencies receive immediate attention while also reinforcing confidence in the system's reliability.

On September 3, the Vice-Chancellor introduced a vital safety feature at Mahila Mahavidyalaya, aimed at fostering a more secure campus environment. This initiative represents the first phase of a comprehensive plan designed specifically for female students, enhancing their safety and well-being.

Currently operational within the university campus, this feature is a significant step towards creating a supportive community where students can thrive with confidence.

The successful operation of the Security Alert Button system reflects the dedication and professionalism of the campus security team.

Their alertness and reliability provide students with peace of mind, knowing that help is always just a button press away. The institution remains committed to maintaining and enhancing security measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all students.

The Chief Proctor also informed that as part of the university's efforts to make BHU a safe and secure campus, overall monitoring and vigilance has also been strengthened. This has resulted in a significant reduction in reports of law and order-related incidents in the past few months.

