NMIMS suspends 180 students for alleged misbehaviour

Mumbai: In an unprecendented move, an entire batch of students was slapped a suspension notice by the management at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Vile Parle. The students belonged to the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) honours batch. They were suspended for ‘misbehaviour.’

As many as 180 second-year students from all three classes, SY B.Com A, B, and C, were served a suspension notice on March 24, 2023 and told to stay away from classes.

According to officials at NMIMS, a constant ‘disturbance’ or lack of attention among some students was being observed from the suspended classes and the faculty had even complained about it and said that it was affecting their teaching. “Once, a certain professor asked a student to leave the classroom but the student talked back to the professor. These instances have been pretty common when it comes to the B.Com. batch,” said a second-year student on condition of anonymity, fearing another suspension.

But what spurred the drastic step of suspension was when, right in the midst of an academic PowerPoint presentation, one student connected his device to the e-board (system) and started playing music.

“Suspending an entire batch,, is a little extreme when only a few are the trouble makers. We all suffered because of this move,” a student from the suspended Class told FPJ .

Talking to The FPJ, an official spokesperson from NMIMS Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce (ASM SOC) said, “No Dean would like to put students on suspension as it is loss of teaching time. However, to inculcate discipline among students, we were forced to take such harsh step of suspension.”

On March 27, NMIMS issued a statement saying, “Students who feel they can sit quietly, learn, and apply their minds can attend the lectures from Tuesday, March 28, 2023.” Apparently, a few teachers who empathised with the batch approached the college dean and asked her to revoke the suspension," a student told the FPJ.